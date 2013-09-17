Crete businessman arrested for debts to state of over 1.6 million euros

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
A 61-year-old businessman in the city of Iraklio on Crete who was wanted by authorities, was arrested Tuesday for debts to the state amounting to 1.69 million euros.
A 61-year-old businessman in the city of Iraklio on Crete who was wanted by authorities, was arrested Tuesday for debts to the state amounting to 1.69 million euros.
The suspect was given until Thursday to prepare his statement to an Iraklio prosecutor.
Meanwhile, another three people were arrested in the same city for a total of 366,751 euros' worth of tax and social security arrears.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com