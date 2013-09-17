Garbage collectors, hospital doctors, lawyers start strikes

Municipal garbage collectors, doctors at public hospitals and lawyers began their strike action on Wednesday in protest at a government scheme to cut the size and cost of the Greek civil service as well as to open so-called closed shop professions.

Hospital doctors will be on strike for three days, going back to work on Friday, while municipal sanitation workers will not be collecting garbage off the streets of the country for two days, through Wednesday.

Lawyers, who are protesting the liberalization of their sector, will not make court appearances on Wednesday and Thursday.