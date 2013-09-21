Elderly landlord murdered in apartment near Piraeus

Police in Kaminia, near Piraeus, on Friday were investigating the murder of a 91-year-old man found tied up in an apartment he had been renting out above his ground-floor home.

The elderly man’s face appeared to have been beaten, according to police who did not confirm the cause of death.

It remained unclear whether the tenant of the apartment where the 91-year-old man was found is the only suspect in the police’s investigation.