Greek highway fund to be closed over mismanagement allegations

The Infrastructure Ministry is reportedly planning to submit legislation in Parliament to abolish the state highway construction fund after a prosecutor brought charges of breach of faith against unidentified officials in the wake of a report by the country’s corruption watchdog which pointed to the mismanagement of state funding.

The fund’s managing board has been suspended, Kathimerini understands, following the revelations by public administration watchdog Leandros Rakintzis, of “financial irregularities” that deprived the fund of more than 120,000 euros between 2006 and 2011.