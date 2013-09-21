List of 12,500 civil servants for mobility said to be ready

A list of the 12,500 civil servants who must enter a mobility scheme by the end of this month, in line with demands by Greece’s troika of international creditors, has been finalized, officials said on Friday, two days before troika officials are due back in Athens.

“Everything is ready,” a source at the Administrative Reform Ministry told Kathimerini after government officials approved a proposal by Education Minister Constantinos Arvanitopoulos to include 1,665 administrative employees from universities in the list of civil servants to be put on reduced salaries ahead of their transfer or dismissal.

Over the coming days, probably on Monday, a biministerial decision is to be issued confirming the abolition of the 1,665 jobs.

Administrative Reform Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and troika inspectors are to meet on Tuesday morning.

Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras is to meet with the envoys on their arrival in Athens on Sunday.