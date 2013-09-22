Tsipras ready for talks on far right

SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras is set to meet Greek President Karolos Papoulias on Monday to discuss the murder of musician Pavlos Fyssas by a Golden Dawn supporter this week and to confirm he is willing to discuss with other parties a common strategy to combat right-wing extremism.

Sources told Kathimerini that Tsipras would inform Papoulias he is only prepared to sit down with Prime Minister Antonis Samaras and other party leaders if New Democracy stops publicly suggesting that SYRIZA advocates violence and the conservatives cease referring to the “theory of the two extremes,” which compares the leftists to Golden Dawn.

Tsipras is also set to demand that Samaras agrees to specific steps to rid the Greek police force of Golden Dawn’s influence.