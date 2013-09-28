Police finds three guns at Golden Dawn leader's house

Police found three unregistered guns at the house of Golden Dawn leader Nikos Michaloliakos during the morning raid that led to his arrest in tandem with the arrests of party spokesman Ilias Kasidiaris and Greater Piraeus deputy Yiannis Lagos, Skai reported on Saturday afternoon citing police sources.

The number of arrests reached 17 early on Saturday afternoon, including nine members of the local GD organization in Nikea, west of Piraeus, that is considered to be responsible for the murder of rapper Pavlos Fyssas last week. The head of the local GD group, Nikos Patelis is among those arrested.

All arrests so far have been made in Attica, including two police officers, but several more are expected across the country since as many as 35 arrest warrants have been issued, reports say.

Among the other 18 people that police is looking for are said to be two GD deputies, Christos Pappas and Nikos Michos, and another police officer reported to be a member of the DIAS squad.

Prime Minister Antonis Samaras led an extraordinary meeting at noon at his office with Public Order Minister Nikos Dendias and Justice Minister Charalambos Athanasiou, following a meeting with the representatives of Greece’s creditors.

On his way out of the meeting with the creditors Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras stated that “there is no risk of political instability, no talk of early elections at all.”

Dendias stated after the meeting at the Maximos Mansion that "police has performed its duty to defend democracy.”

Athanasiou added that “the PM asked to be informed about developments. Our democracy is strong and its institutions are working. Justice has moved with resolve and sobriety. What I can assure you about is that there will be a fair trial.” He denied there was any discussion on early elections.