Golden Dawn MP sought by police surrenders

A Golden Dawn lawmaker sought by police in Greece has surrendered.

Reports on Sunday said Christos Pappas, the party's second-in-command according to the prosecutors, arrived by taxi at Greek Police headquarters in Athens.

Pappas shouted "They won't break us. Long live Golden Dawn."

Before entering the police headquarters, Pappas raised his arm to greet supporters, a move that some media interpreted as resembling the Nazi salute.

Like five other Golden Dawn deputies currently in custody, Pappas will be formally charged with membership in a criminal organization with intent to commit crimes.

The six MPs, including party leader Nikos Michaloliakos, were expected to defend themselves before a magistrate on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Their arrest on Saturday came following an investigation by a Supreme Court prosecutor into criminal activities linked to the party, including the murder earlier this month of leftist hip-hop artist Pavlos Fyssas by a supporter of Golden Dawn.

This is the first such crackdown on a political party since the fall of Greece’s military junta in 1974.