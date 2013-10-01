Four Golden Dawn MPs face magistrate

Four deputies from the extremist right-wing Golden Dawn party are due in court for a preliminary hearing into charges of participating in a criminal organization on Tuesday, following the depositions earlier in the day of another three party members.

Party spokesman Ilias Kasidiaris, and MPs Ilias Panagiotaros, Yiannis Lagos and Nikos Mihos are to appear at Athens's main court complex on Evelpidon Street on Tuesday afternoon to present their defense.

Golden dawn leader Nikos Michaloliakos and his second-in-command Christos Pappas will be deposed on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Police over the weekend arrested 22 members of Golden Dawn following the September 17 murder by a party member of anti-fascist hip-hop artist Pavlos Fyssas.