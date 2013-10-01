New Democracy expels member for taking on defense of Golden Dawn MP

Pavlos Sarakis, a lawyer and a member of conservative New Democracy, which heads Greece's coalition government, has been expelled from the party after taking on the defense of one of the five Golden Dawn MPs currently under arrest for their alleged role in the murder of musician Pavlos Fyssas on September 17 and charges of being part of a criminal organization.

Sarakis, who ran with New Democracy in general elections in 2012, has assumed the defense of Golden Dawn party spokesman Ilias Kasidiaris.

Late on Monday, New Democracy announced that the party's ethical committee had decided to strike the lawyer off its list of members for "anti-party and unethical behavior."

Some media suggested that Sarakis has also assumed the defense of Ilias Panagiotaros, another Golden Dawn MP.