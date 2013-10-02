Greek charity hotline got 650 calls daily in first half of year

The Child’s Smile 1056 hotline for abused and abandoned children, as well as families facing difficulties raising their young ones, received about 650 calls a day during the first six months of the year, the charity revealed on Tuesday.

It also provided assistance to more than 30,000 families during that time.

The Child’s Smile celebrates its 18th anniversary next month and is currently supporting 8,910 children.

The charity’s president, Costas Giannopoulos, appealed for donations, including food, so its centers housing abandoned children can remain open.