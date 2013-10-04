Attica governor warns of long-term landfill closure

The regional governor of Attica, Yiannis Sgouros, on Thursday said that if security is not increased at the capital’s main landfill in Fyli, western Athens, to prevent scrap metal collectors and other scavengers from raiding the site, he may be forced to shut it down indefinitely.

“It is my duty to inform the government that... if the police do not take measures to prevent such a situation from repeating itself, I will suggest the indefinite closure of the Fyli landfill,” Sgouros said.

The dump, which processes almost all of the waste produced in Attica as well as that from other parts of the country, has been closed since Wednesday amid safety concerns as it is raided every day by dozens of people looking for scrap metal, valuables and food.