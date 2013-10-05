Ilion man admits to murdering his mother

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
A 36-year-old man has confessed to murdering his 61-year-old mother on September 23 in the suburb of Ilion, northwestern Athens.
He told police on Friday that he was acting in self-defense, strangling his mother with an electrical extension cord with which she was beating him.
The unnamed suspect is said to have claimed that he was the victim of domestic abuse and that his mother often assaulted and insulted him.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com