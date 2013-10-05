Samaras heading to Israel amid joint military exercise

Prime Minister Antonis Samaras is to meet with several ministers on Saturday ahead of a trip to Israel on Monday.

Samaras will travel to Jerusalem to take part in a high-level Greek-Israeli ministerial council. During his visit, Samaras will also hold talks with Israeli President Shimon Peres.

A meeting with Jerusalem Patriarch Theophilos is also on the agenda.

The Greek premier will round off his visit in Tel Aviv, where he will speak at a Greek-Israeli business conference.

It was announced on Friday that the Greek and Israeli air forces and navies will take part in a joint military exercise next week.

The exercises will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.