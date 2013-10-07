Golden Dawn MPs attend religious service marking start of Parliament

Golden Dawn’s bailed MPs Ilias Kasidiaris, Ilias Panagiotaros and Nikos Michos took part on Monday in a religious blessing to mark the return to full parliamentary sessions following the summer recess.

The Neo-Nazi party’s leader, Nikos Michaloliakos and lawmakers Christos Pappas and Yiannis Lagos were not present as they are being held in custody in Korydallos Prison after being charged with being part of a criminal organization.

The bishops conducting the service did not approach the Golden Dawn benches.

The service was attended by Prime Minister Antonis Samaras before his trip to Israel.