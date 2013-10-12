Mother-son team nabbed for phony hocus pocus

A 59-year-old woman and her 38-year-old son were arrested in the northern Athens suburb of Varibombi on Friday on suspicion of extracting more than 100,000 euros from a 34-year-old woman by claiming that they would lift a hex cast over her.

The two suspects had allegedly solicited money from their victim over the course of two years.

Apart from tricking her into handing over 112,000 euros during that time, they also allegedly blackmailed the woman into giving them another 19,500 euros to prevent the mother and son from publishing intimate photos and videos of the 34-year-old on the Internet.

The victim recently went to the police, who arrested the pair after they received marked banknotes.