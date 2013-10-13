US Embassy in Athens closed on Monday

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
The United States Embassy in Athens will be closed on Monday, October 14, in observance of the US Columbus Day holiday.
In an announcement, the embassy said it will reopen for business on Tuesday. The Consular Service in Athens and Consulate General in Thessaloniki will also remain closed Monday. Columbus Day is a US federal holiday.
It seeks to pay tribute to the first journey to America in 1492 by Christopher Columbus.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com