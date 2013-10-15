Fyssas murderer due in court over criminal organization charges

Giorgos Roupakias, the Golden Dawn member who murdered rapper Pavlos Fyssas, is due to appear in court on Tuesday to answer questions relating to the charge that he was part of criminal organization.

Roupakias has already admitted stabbing Fyssas to death last month but judicial authorities are attempting to build a case around the incident to prove that Golden Dawn carried out a series of crimes in an organized manner.

The 45-year-old is currently being held in custody.