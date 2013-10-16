Probe into businessman's alleged guns cache, links to Golden Dawn continues

An investigation into fugitive businessman Anastasios Pallis, a former associate of shipowner Victor Restis, continued on Wednesday, after police officers confiscated dozens of weapons from his residence in Voula, southern Athens, late on Tuesday.

The probe was being conducted after retired British Army officer Edward Pringle-Stacey, who worked with Pallis, suggested to police that the businessmen had in his possession some 4,000 weapons, which may have been linked to Neo-Nazi Golden Dawn.

On Wednesday the investigation centered on a sealed container which had not been claimed and had been registered in the name of an institute founded by Pallis. According to reports, a second container registered to the same institute contained a luxury car.

On Tuesday police seized 21 automatic guns from Pallis's house. They had been registered as hunting rifles. Officers also found 60 knives and two Tasers from the shipowner’s home.