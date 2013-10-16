New austerity measures could lead to elections, says health minister

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
If Greece’s lenders ask the coalition government to implement more horizontal cuts the country could go to a new round of general elections said Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis, speaking on Skai television on Wednesday morning.
Georgiadis’s comments came in the wake of reports that Greece was facing the possibility of further austerity measures next year due to larger then expected fiscal gap.
Πηγή: Ekathimerini.com