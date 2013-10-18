Staff at Greece’s Skaramangas shipyard press gov’t for work

A delegation of employees from the Skaramangas shipyards, western Attica, were to meet on Friday with the general secretary of the Defense Ministry, Antonis Economou.

The workers are expected to press the ministry official for the repayment of overdue pay and the reinstatement of a full work scheduled following several weeks of employees working in rotation. Earlier this month, the company’s owners said the return to full working shifts has been delayed due to non-payment of state arrears by the government.

The government has pledged to give the 1,000 workers a 2,000-euro subsidy each at the end of the month but the employees have said they are not begging and that their priority is to resume full-time work.

Commenting on Friday to Skai TV's Proti Grammi morning news program, leftist SYRIZA spokesman Panos Skourletis described the Skaramangas affair as "a hotbed of scandal."