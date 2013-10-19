Papayiannopoulos to remain as chief of Greek Police

Lieutenant General Nikolaos Papayiannopoulos will remain in his post as the chief of the Greek Police (ELAS), the Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense (KYSEA) decided on Friday.

Papayiannopoulos’s term at the helm of the force was due to end on Friday but the decision taken by the KYSEA meeting, which was chaired by Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, means that he can remain in his post for another year.