Family of Albanian national donates organs

Δημοσίευση 19 Οκτωβρίου 2013, 19:48 / Ανανεώθηκε 19 Οκτωβρίου 2013, 19:44
The family of a 40-year-old Albanian national dying from a brain tumor agreed to donate his organs after his medical condition was deemed irreversible by doctors at the Venizeleio Hospital in Iraklio, Crete, late on Friday.

The man’s kidneys were flown to Athens, his liver was flown to Thessaloniki and his corneas were transferred to another hospital in Iraklio.