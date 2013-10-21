Police raid two Roma encampments in northern Athens

Police conducted raids on two Roma camps in northern Athens on Monday, a few days after a child was discovered at a similar encampment in central Greece with a couple that were not her parents.

Officers entered the two camps in Zephyros and Avlizas, both in Acharnes, on Monday morning. Police said the raids were part of routine checks for criminal activity.

Greek police often conduct raids on Roma encampments, sometimes in cooperation with community leaders.

Last week, a four-year-old girl was discovered at a Roma camp in Farsala, central Greece, living with a man and woman that were not her biological parents. A search has been launched for her real mother and father.