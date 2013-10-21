Man kills 24-year-old brother in Nafpaktia hunting accident

A 24-year-old man was shot dead by his older brother during a hunting accident in a mountainous part of Nafpaktia, western Greece, on Sunday.

The two brothers were part of a group of five that went hunting for wild boar. The 26-year-old man shot while the hunters were crouched in bushes and struck his younger brother.

The 24-year-old was pronounced dead on arrival by the time he was taken to the hospital. His brother was arrested and the other three hunters were questioned about the incident.