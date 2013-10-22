Independent Greeks leader faces having his immunity lifted

Judicial authorities in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, on Monday asked Parliament to lift the immunity of the head of the rightwing party Independent Greeks so that he can face trial for incitement to violence.

The authorities forwarded a case file to Parliament regarding an incident last month at the Thessaloniki International Fair when Panos Kammenos was captured on video suggesting that residents of nearby Halkidiki should “lynch” a local mayor for backing gold mining in Skouries.

“Pachtas should not be able to walk freely. You should lynch him,” Kammenos told Halkidiki residents protesting the gold mine.