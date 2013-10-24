Evaluation ahead of 11,000 civil service sackings to start in April

The 11,000 civil servants that Greece plans to fire next year, as agreed with the troika, will come from organizations that come under the auspices of 10 ministries.

The process of evaluating staff at these bodies will start in April 2014, with a second phase following in July.

The Administrative Reform Ministry will use 750,000 euros from the EU’s National Strategic Reference Framework to fund the exercise, which is likely to be carried out by hired consultants.

Some of the organizations could be merged or shut down at the end of the evaluation process.