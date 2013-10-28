Missing Ben Needham's family ask for video to be investigated

Relatives of Ben Needham, the toddler who disappeared on the island of Kos in 1991, have asked Greek authorities to investigate a video and photo of a man they believe could be the missing child, now an adult.

Ben would now be 23 and a video of a fair haired man with blue eyes who appears to be around that age was passed to authorities on Kos recently.

The video shows the man four other Roma men at a church in Limassol in Cyprus.

“I’ve seen the picture and believe he bears a resemblance to how Ben might now look,” said Kerry Needham, Ben’s mother

“As a family we’re greatly lifted by this and we will be in close contact with the Greek authorities to make sure we are kept fully aware of any progress,” she told the Sunday mirror.

“We’ve never given up hope of finding Ben and we are encouraged that the police in Greece are continuing to investigate.”

Kerry Needham had also been given hope by the recent discovery of Maria, a blond girl who was found in a Roma camp in central Greece.

Maria was taken from the family she was living with but DNA tests later proved that she was the daughter of a Roma couple in Bulgaria, backing up the claims of the couple in Greece that had been raising her.