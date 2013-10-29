Greeks are the unhappiest people in Europe, German survey finds

Greeks are the unhappiest Europeans according to a survey commissioned by the German postal service and published in business weekly Wirtschaftswoche on Saturday.

The annual “Atlas of Happiness” survey of 3,000 Europeans found that the gap between the unhappiest people of Europe, the Greeks, and the happiest, the Danes, has grown from 3.4 points in 2002 when the first survey was conducted to 5.5 points today.

Greece scored 3.4 points on the 1-to-10 happiness scale, which measures factors such as finances, health and personal lives.

This shows a steep drop from the 5.5 points Greeks scored in 2007, before the economic crisis.