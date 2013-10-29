Private clinic refuse patients insured with EOPYY over outstanding payments

Greece's private clinics have said that as of Tuesday they will no longer admit patients insured by the National Organization for Healthcare Provision (EOPYY) and will continue to withhold care until November 3 or until the organization settles its debts.

The Association of Greek Clinics on Tuesday said that EOPYY owes a total of 800 million euros to private healthcare facilities, adding that they are owed services rendered as far back as 2007 by the country's main healthcare facility.

"Our potential for survival has run out," the association said in its statement.

The association added that private clinics will continue to provide care to patient with kidney disease and those being treated at intensive care units until November 3, when its deadline for a settlement with EOPYY expires.