81-year-old arrested in northern Greece while trying to assault boy

An 81-year-old man has been arrested in the northern Greek city of Xanthi during a suspected attempt to sexually abuse a boy aged 9.

According to reports, the suspect promised the boy 4 euros if he would follow him to a remote location. Passers-by saw the 81-year-old making his advances and alerted the police.

Officers called to the scene found that the elderly man had taken off all of his clothes and had partially undressed the young boy by the time they arrived.

A medical examination of the boy did not reveal any signs that he had been sexually abused.

Both the 81-year-old man and the 9-year-old boy are Roma living in Xanthi.