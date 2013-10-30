CAT scan machine at Evangelismos Hospital to be fixed, says minister

A CAT scan machine at Evangelismos Hospital in central Athens that has been out of order since Friday will be fixed by noon on Wednesday, according to Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis.

Speaking on Mega TV on Wednesday morning, Georgiadis said that the machine could not be fixed because a circuit board had to be ordered from abroad. He said this part would be swapped today.

Georgiadis also said that a second CAT scan machine would be purchased.

The Athens Medical Association (ISA) issued a statement on Tuesday saying that peoples’ lives were in danger because the scanner was not available and doctors had to refer patients to other hospitals.