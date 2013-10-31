Popular Greek TV and film writer Nikos Foskolos, 87, dies

Nikos Foskolos, a popular screenwriter, has died at the age of 87.

Foskolos, who also directed films and plays during his career, is best known for writing the screenplays for more than 70 movies produced mostly by Finos Films in the 1950s and 1960s.

In the 1970s, he began writing screenplays for TV and achieved major success with the soap opera “Lampsi,” which aired from 1991 to 2005 with almost 3,500 episodes.

Foskolos is due to be buried on Friday at Ilioupoli cemetery in Athens.