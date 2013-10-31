Raids on Peloponnese Roma camps lead to six arrests

Police raided several Roma camps in the prefecture of Ilia in the Peloponnese on Wednesday, arresting six people on a string of charges including stealing electricity from state power lines and illegal weapons possession.

The police inspections focused on 45 residents of the various camps, of whom six – all men aged between 21 to 37 – were arrested.

Two underage Roma were also detained in connection with a series of thefts, police said.

The raids on Wednesday were part of an ongoing nationwide anti-crime crackdown, according to police sources.