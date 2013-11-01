Greek MPs will have to fly economy abroad from now on

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Greek parliamentarians will no longer be able to travel business or first class on long-distance flights, it was decided on Thursday.
Parliament Speaker Evangelos Meimarakis informed the 300 deputies that he was extending the “economy class only” policy from just domestic flights to other trips abroad for official parliamentary business.
Πηγή: Ekathimerini.com