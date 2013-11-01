Police seek perpetrator of fatal stabbing in Mesolongi

Police in Mesolongi, western Greece, on Friday were seeking a 30-year-old Albanian national who fatally stabbed a 21-year-old compatriot following a brawl in a cafe in the village of Kefalovrysi the night before.

According to sources, the two men argued and came to blows following a dispute which culminated in the older man pulling a knife and stabbing the younger one in the stomach.

The 21-year-old was transferred to the main hospital in Mesolongi where doctors announced his death.

According to sources, the 30-year-old went to seek help after the stabbing when the victim was still alive.