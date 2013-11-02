Police finally catch up with serial fraudster

A 54-year-old man has been arrested in Athens for serial fraud, police said on Friday.

The man, who was not named, had been sentenced in absentia to an eight-year jail sentence for fraud and there were six arrest warrants issued in his name for fraud and embezzlement.

Authorities revealed that the man had another 39 convictions, entailing a total of 60 years in jail and fines of 224,000 euros, for breaking laws regarding checks.

The suspect was carrying a fake identification card which he had used in the past to evade arrest, police said.