Hospital and ambulance workers also due to walk off job for Wednesday's strike

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
State hospitals and the ambulance service will operate with skeleton staff on Wednesday due to the general strike called by the ADEDY and GSEE labour unions.
State hospitals and the ambulance service will operate with skeleton staff on Wednesday due to the general strike called by the ADEDY and GSEE labour unions.
Health centers will also be affected as the healthcare workers’ union, POEDIN, has called on its members to gather outside the Health Ministry in central Athens from 10 a.m. to protest against austerity measures.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com