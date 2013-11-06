Samaras, Venizelos discuss pending isses amid ongoing troika negotiations

A scheduled meeting between Prime Minister Antonis Samaras and Deputy Prime Minister Evangelos Venizelos was underway on Wednesday in view of the ongoing negotiations between representatives of the country’s creditors, known as the troika, and the coalition government.

The meeting’s agenda included issues arising from a new property tax bill. The new bill has caused friction within government ranks, with a number of Conservative New Democracy deputies demanding that the proposed legislation excludes land used for agricultural purposes and several PASOK MPs calling for the bill to be revised altogether.

On Tuesday talks between government and troika officials reportedly focused on the reduction in the level of social security contributions employers are obliged to pay as well as the closure or streamlining of state company Hellenic Defense Systems (EAS), among other issues.