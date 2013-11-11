Storms to roll in from west on Sunday night

Strong showers and thunderstorms are expected to roll into western parts of the country late on Sunday, hitting the islands of the Ionian and coastal parts of mainland Greece and the Peloponnese, the Hellenic National Meteorological Service has warned.

The stormy weather, which will be accompanied by strong winds, will spread east on Monday, reaching the Greek capital in the early afternoon and parts of central Greece.

The downpours, which are expected to be quite strong in parts, are forecast to persist through Wednesday and to mostly affect western parts of the country.