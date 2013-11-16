Parliament general secretary insists MPs will not be paid more next year

Parliament’s general secretary insisted on Friday that reports suggesting MPs are going to be paid more next year are wrong.

The parliamentary budget for 2014, due to be submitted to the House on Monday, indicates a rise in spending on salaries but Thanasis Papaioannou said that MPs’ monthly pay would remain unchanged at 5,700 euros.

The 2014 parliamentary budget foresees spending being trimmed by 6.8 billion euros. Papaioannou said that the full details of MPs’ salaries would be published on Monday.