Council of State rejects appeal by November 17 member against his dismissal as school teacher

The Council of State on Friday rejected an appeal by a convicted member of the November 17 terrorist group against his dismissal as a primary school teacher.

Constantinos Telios, currently serving a 22-year sentence for being party of Greece’s most notorious urban guerrilla group, appealed against a 2003 disciplinary panel verdict, upheld two years later, that he should lose his position as a schoolteacher following his conviction.

Telios was arrested in 2002 and was found to have been an active member of the group between 1989 and 1992. The Supreme Court said there were no grounds for the 2005 verdict being overturned.