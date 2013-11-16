Cyprus economy shrinks 5.7 pct in Q3 2013

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Cyprus’s recession-hit eurozone economy contracted by 5.7 percent in the third quarter of 2013, compared to a year earlier, an official flash estimate said on Thursday.
The dip marks the eighth successive quarter in which the Mediterranean island’s economy has been in negative territory – but the contraction is slightly lower than the annual 5.8 percent decline registered in May to June.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com