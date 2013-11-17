Livestock farmers decide protest action

Greek livestock farmers have decided to launch protest action following a meeting with Agricultural Development Minister Athanasios Tsaftaris on Friday.

According to the president of the Greek livestock farmers association, Dimitris Kabouris, the meeting did not yield concrete reassurances regarding the future of the sector in view of the implementation of the European Union’s new Common Agricultural Policy for the 2014-20 period.

Tsaftaris noted that 28 million euros was expected to be disbursed to beneficiaries in the form of subsidies by the end of November while another 50 million euros had already been allocated.

Meanwhile, cattle farmers were expected to protest outside the Macedonia-Thrace Ministry on Monday.