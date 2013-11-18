Ousted PASOK MP Tzakri denies she is considering joining SYRIZA

Ousted PASOK MP Theodora Tzakri has denied that she has plans to join SYRIZA after losing her place in the Socialist party’s parliamentary group.

PASOK leader Evangelos Venizelos ejected Tzakri after she was the only coalition MP to vote against the government in last Sunday’s no confidence vote in Parliament. The lawmaker denied she had been in touch with SYRIZA about joining the left-wing party.

“If I’d wanted to go to SYRIZA, I would have left from 2011 and would have found it much easier to be reelected in 2012,” she told ANT-1 TV on Monday.

Tzakri’s comment comes after Venizelos hit out at SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras for suggesting that coalition MPs unhappy with the government’s policy would be welcomed by the leftist party.

“It proves his tragic lack of parliamentary and democratic morals,” Venizelos told Ta Nea newspaper.