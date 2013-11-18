Thousands mark 40th anniversary of student uprising against junta in Athens

Several thousand people took part in a march in central Athens on Sunday afternoon amid tight security to mark the 40th anniversary of a student uprising against Greece’s junta.

According to estimates, between 7,000 and 10,000 people participated in the rally, which began at Athens Polytechnic, where the military dictatorship crushed a student uprising in 1973, and ended at the US Embassy.

Some 5,000 police, including riot squad officers, were deployed in central Athens to monitor the march and guard buildings, including the American embassy.

Students had been responsible for guarding the Polytechnic, now known as the Technical University of Athens, until 1 p.m. as people laid tributes at a memorial for the 24 people killed 40 years ago.

Police detained 99 people before the rally began but no major incidents were reported during the march.

In Patra, police fired tear gas when protesters threw Molotov cocktails outside the offices of Golden Dawn.