Turkey has submitted proposals on Cyprus peace settlement, Erdogan says

Turkey has submitted to the United Nations its proposals for a Cyprus peace settlement, the country's Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan was on Friday reported as saying.

“All sides must sit on the negotiating table and hammer out a settlement for Cyprus,” Skai quoted Erdogan as saying during a meeting with UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon on the fringes of the G20 summit in St. Petersburg.

“We must work until a solution is found,” Erdogan said.

Meanwhile, Cypriot media on Friday reported that Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Dervis Eroglu will meet on Monday in a bid to agree on a joint statement from the two sides paving the way to fully-fledged negotiations.

In a letter to Eroglu, Anastasiades reportedly said the two sides ought to “redouble our efforts toward adopting a joint communiqué for a first landmark meeting of the leaders.”

The Mediterranean island has been divided into Greek and Turkish parts since a Greek Cypriot coup was followed by a Turkish invasion of the north in 1974.

Negotiations aimed at a settlement have stalled since early 2012.