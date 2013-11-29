<img src="https://certify.alexametrics.com/atrk.gif?account=bmSkk1acFHS1cvhttps://certify.alexametrics.com/atrk.gif?account=bmSkk1acFHS1cv" style="display:none" height="1" width="1" alt="" />

SDOE worker, police officer, two lawyers tied to extortion

Two prominent Athens lawyers, an employee of the Financial Crimes Squad (SDOE) and a policeman were arrested on Thursday in an attempted extortion case.

The case came to light after the owner of a firm trading in precious metals claimed the lawyers asked her for 400,000 euros to secure the return of 16 kilos of gold that was seized from her business in a previous SDOE inspection. It appears that one of the SDOE inspectors sought the help of the lawyers to seek a payoff for returning the gold. The suspects were caught handing the businesswoman the money in unmarked bills.

