SDOE worker, police officer, two lawyers tied to extortion

Two prominent Athens lawyers, an employee of the Financial Crimes Squad (SDOE) and a policeman were arrested on Thursday in an attempted extortion case.

The case came to light after the owner of a firm trading in precious metals claimed the lawyers asked her for 400,000 euros to secure the return of 16 kilos of gold that was seized from her business in a previous SDOE inspection. It appears that one of the SDOE inspectors sought the help of the lawyers to seek a payoff for returning the gold. The suspects were caught handing the businesswoman the money in unmarked bills.