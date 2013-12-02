Woman dies during flooding in Peloponnesian town of Argos

A 55-year-old woman has died during flooding in the town of Argos in the Peloponnese.

The woman, who is thought to be Serbian, died in the basement flat she was living in when a wall collapsed amid flash flooding.

Dozens of firefighters were called to Argos after two rivers in the area broke their banks.

Other towns and villages also experienced problems with flooding. The fire service also received more than 100 calls to pump water out of basements in Corinth and Kiato, west of Athens, due to the heavy rain.