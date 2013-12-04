Bad weather persists

Gale-force winds blowing in the east and southern parts of the Aegean Sea kept ferry boats docked for a second consecutive day at the ports of Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio on Wednesday. Scheduled services were halted to and from the Saronic Gulf islands, with the exception of Aegina. The Rio-Antirrio crossing was also closed.

Tough weather conditions were expected to persist throughout Wednesday and travelers were advised to check with local port authorities and their travel agents before hitting the road.

Meanwhile, vehicles circulating on Parnitha Avenue, in northern Attica, were expected to use snow chains in order to reach Mount Parnitha and the Mont Parnes casino.

Temperatures dropped to 2 degrees Celsius in Thessaloniki early on Wednesday, while the northern port city’s Makedonia airport was operating smoothly.

Heavy snow was reported in the mountainous areas of the Peloponnese and Aitoloakarnania, while several villages in Arcadia observed power cuts.